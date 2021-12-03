Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people in connection with a money-laundering syndicate suspected of washing more than HK$220 million over the past two years. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 11 in second major money-laundering bust this week
- The suspects are believed to have washed more than HK$220 million in criminal proceeds over the last two years
- Source says that amount is expected to grow after officers found cheque books linked to dozens more bank accounts in a raid on the group’s headquarters
Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people in connection with a money-laundering syndicate suspected of washing more than HK$220 million over the past two years. Photo: Warton Li