The junction of Nim Wan Road and Deep Bay Road, near where robbers hijacked a delivery van and made off with dozens of stray pets. Photo: Handout
Manhunt on for 3 suspects who hijacked delivery van in northwestern Hong Kong and stole 35 stray cats and dogs
- The suspects intercepted the van on the street, attacked its driver with a hammer, then briefly commandeered the vehicle before making off with the pets
- The strays were being delivered to an animal welfare organisation for sterilisation at the time of the incident
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
