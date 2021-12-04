The gaming industry in Macau has contributed greatly to its economy, but the sector has been shrinking amid a crackdown. Photo: AFP
Junket king Alvin Chau’s arrest signals end of winning streak for Macau casinos as Beijing cracks down on gambling
- Observers say Chau’s arrest has sent shock waves through the gaming industry as the junket business has been vital to the sector and long tolerated by China
- Sector is expected to continue to shrink, but some expect a reinvention of casino hub’s economy centred possibly on entertainment and integrated resorts
Topic | Macau
