Police will be supported by thousands of members of the disciplined services for the December 19 election. Photo: May Tse
Police will be supported by thousands of members of the disciplined services for the December 19 election. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong elections: city on high alert for ‘lone-wolf’ terrorist attacks, disorder at Legislative Council poll

  • Thousands of disciplined services personnel including special constables to help police ensure December 19 election passes safely
  • Security chief Chris Tang says ‘lone-wolf terrorist attacks or local terrorist groups’ are possible threats

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:03pm, 3 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police will be supported by thousands of members of the disciplined services for the December 19 election. Photo: May Tse
Police will be supported by thousands of members of the disciplined services for the December 19 election. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE