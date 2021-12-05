Alvin Chau, founder and chairman of Macau’s Suncity Group, was arrested over illegal gambling allegations last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Alvin Chau, founder and chairman of Macau’s Suncity Group, was arrested over illegal gambling allegations last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Macau
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Macau ‘junket king’ Alvin Chau’s life in the limelight goes bust after illegal gambling arrest

  • Suncity Group’s high-flying owner had an appealing rags-to-riches tale, but reportedly built his empire with the help of convicted gangsters
  • The 47-year-old, now sitting in a Macau prison cell, has repeatedly defended himself in recent years from accusations of illegal dealings in mainland China

Topic |   Macau
Sammy HeungGary CheungRaquel Carvalho
Sammy Heung Gary Cheung and Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 10:32am, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Alvin Chau, founder and chairman of Macau’s Suncity Group, was arrested over illegal gambling allegations last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Alvin Chau, founder and chairman of Macau’s Suncity Group, was arrested over illegal gambling allegations last week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE