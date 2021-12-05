Hong Kong police’s negotiation cadre strives to save people from the brink of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock
Heart, skill and wits: Hong Kong police officer learns what it takes to defuse a crisis, prevent a suicide
- Persuading suicidal people not to jump all in a day’s work for veteran negotiator Gilbert Wong
- Police negotiation team, started after 1974 bank hostage drama, deals with family disputes, terrorism
Topic | Hong Kong police
Hong Kong police’s negotiation cadre strives to save people from the brink of suicide. Photo: Shutterstock