Law Wan-tung, convicted in 2015 of torturing her Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih, has been declared bankrupt. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong employer jailed in 2015 for torturing Indonesian domestic worker Erwiana Sulistyaningsih declared bankrupt

  • Court records show the beautician, ordered to pay HK$809,430 to her victim and later HK$200,000 in legal costs to the Department of Justice, filed for bankruptcy in May
  • Her abuse case drew worldwide attention to the plight of Hong Kong helpers working in dire conditions

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:21pm, 6 Dec, 2021

