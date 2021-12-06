The administrator of a Telegram group has been jailed for nearly five years after he admitted provoking others to commit violent acts during the 2019 social unrest. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: Telegram group operator jailed for nearly 5 years over incitement offences tied to 2019 clashes
- District Court also confiscates HK$1.64 million which insurance agent Siu Cheung-lung earned through managing the messaging app channel ‘The Cheating Master’
- Defendant, 33, had given bomb-making instructions to subscribers of his channel, urged them to attack police officers
Topic | Hong Kong courts
