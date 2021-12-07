Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of pretending to be an officer and searching passers-by. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest man for impersonating officer, stealing during bogus stop-and-search operations
- The 39-year-old suspect allegedly made off with more than HK$2,200 after pulling the scam twice in Mong Kok within 10 days
- Impersonating a public officer is punishable by up to six months in jail or a HK$1,000 fine
Topic | Crime
Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of pretending to be an officer and searching passers-by. Photo: Shutterstock