Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of pretending to be an officer and searching passers-by. Photo: Shutterstock
Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of pretending to be an officer and searching passers-by. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest man for impersonating officer, stealing during bogus stop-and-search operations

  • The 39-year-old suspect allegedly made off with more than HK$2,200 after pulling the scam twice in Mong Kok within 10 days
  • Impersonating a public officer is punishable by up to six months in jail or a HK$1,000 fine

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:05pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of pretending to be an officer and searching passers-by. Photo: Shutterstock
Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of pretending to be an officer and searching passers-by. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE