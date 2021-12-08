Secretary for Security Chris Tang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong security chief brands fugitive ex-lawmaker Nathan Law ‘coward’ and ‘traitor’ after call to ‘just ignore’ Legco election
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang describes Law as a ‘runaway anti-China and anti-Hong Kong element’ and alleges former legislator breached national security law
- But Britain-based Law says such ‘intimidation’ cannot stop him from doing what he ‘considers legitimate’
