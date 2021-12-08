The case is being heard at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: officer who shot student says he decided to open fire because ‘I felt my life was at risk’
- Traffic officer says he felt students Patrick Chow and Woo Tsz-kin, and their comrades, wanted to steal his handgun and shoot him while he was wrestling with another protester
- Policeman acknowledges under cross-examination that neither Chow nor Woo was carrying weapons when he fired the shots
Topic | Hong Kong courts
