A Hong Kong police source confirmed an arrest was made on Thursday in connection with a dramatic Wednesday morning kidnapping. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man arrested after toddler, domestic helper rescued from Cyberport kidnapping attempt

  • The child and helper were bundled into a car at about 8.30am on Wednesday, then driven to Pat Heung in the New Territories, where they were kept in a shipping container
  • Villagers helped free the pair after hearing the domestic worker’s shouts for help at about 11am; police made an arrest in connection with the case on Thursday morning

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:27am, 9 Dec, 2021

