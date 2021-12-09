A Hong Kong police source confirmed an arrest was made on Thursday in connection with a dramatic Wednesday morning kidnapping. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man arrested after toddler, domestic helper rescued from Cyberport kidnapping attempt
- The child and helper were bundled into a car at about 8.30am on Wednesday, then driven to Pat Heung in the New Territories, where they were kept in a shipping container
- Villagers helped free the pair after hearing the domestic worker’s shouts for help at about 11am; police made an arrest in connection with the case on Thursday morning
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
