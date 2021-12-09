Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was found guilty on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 2 others found guilty over unauthorised Tiananmen Square vigil in 2020
- The trio were the last of the 24 opposition activists and former politicians charged over the banned Victoria Park gathering – all were convicted
- Lai, founder of the now defunct Apple Daily, had denied inciting others to take part in the vigil, saying he had only gone to support the alliance that organised the annual event
