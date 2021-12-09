ICAC officers arrested three people on Thursday over allegedly urging others to cast invalid ballots in the coming Legislative Council election. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: anti-graft agency arrests 3 over calls to cast invalid votes in Legislative Council poll

  • Independent Commission Against Corruption accuses two men and one woman of reposting online message which incited the public to cast blank votes on December 19
  • Officers had last month also arrested three people for allegedly committing the same act

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:47pm, 9 Dec, 2021

