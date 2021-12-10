Hong Kong customs has confiscated HK$33 million worth of cannabis buds in a recent crackdown on party drugs. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs has confiscated HK$33 million worth of cannabis buds in a recent crackdown on party drugs. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$33 million worth of cannabis buds in crackdown on party drugs ahead of festive season

  • About 108kg of cannabis buds was disguised as instant oats and hidden in a shipping container from Canada
  • Officers arrest 25-year-old suspect, seize another 45kg of the drug in follow-up raids at industrial units in Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun

Clifford Lo
