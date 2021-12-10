The defendant stood trial at Eastern Court. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong court clears teenager of allegations he forced girl, 13, to have intercourse with him
- American defendant, now 17, had denied making the victim, then 13, engage in sexual conduct before twice having intercourse with her in 2019
- He had also denied soliciting sex from the girl on another occasion after threatening to stay at her house unless she agreed to his demand
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The defendant stood trial at Eastern Court. Photo: Nora Tam