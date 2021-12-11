Driver who parked car that slid backwards into SoHo revellers in Hong Kong was domestic helper chauffeuring boss, police source says
- The 44-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving
- Two of the injured pedestrians remain in critical condition, while four others are listed in stable condition
A woman arrested over a car crash that left eight people injured in one of the busiest nightlife spots in Hong Kong on Friday night was a domestic helper who was chauffeuring her employer for a night out, a police source has said.
The 44-year-old domestic worker drove her employer to the trendy bar and restaurant district of SoHo at around 8pm, parked the car near the top of Peel Street, and they both got out, according to the insider.
As they walked away, the car started to roll down the street and the driver ran after the vehicle but was unable to stop it. It slid down Peel Street, crossed Staunton Street and slammed into a lamp post and injured eight pedestrians, aged 24 to 53.
One woman was trapped underneath the vehicle and at least a dozen bystanders rushed forward to lift the car to free her, a video clip posted on Twitter showed.
Two women were listed as in critical condition and a man and woman as stable at Queen Mary Hospital on Saturday.
Two other men were in stable condition at Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital. Two others, a man and woman, were discharged on Saturday. The helper was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The car crashed at the top of a set of stairs above a pedestrian-only section of Peel Street lined with popular bars and restaurants, often packed with weekend revellers.
A woman who was sitting in an outdoor area of a bar on Peel Street at the time of the incident told a television station that when the vehicle rolled down the street, people began yelling and spilled their drinks everywhere.
“We were left stunned,” she added.
A police source said the driver told investigators she might have forgotten to apply the handbrake after parking the car.
An employment lawyer said that if the helper was working at the time of the incident then the boss could face civil but not criminal liability.
“The employer can be sued by the injured person, because the employer is liable for acts of the employee whilst the employee is acting in the course of employment,” the lawyer said.
Additional reporting by Laura Westbrook