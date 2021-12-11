Two women were listed as in critical condition and a man and woman as stable at Queen Mary Hospital on Saturday.

Two other men were in stable condition at Ruttonjee Hospital and Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital. Two others, a man and woman, were discharged on Saturday. The helper was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The car crashed at the top of a set of stairs above a pedestrian-only section of Peel Street lined with popular bars and restaurants, often packed with weekend revellers.

A woman who was sitting in an outdoor area of a bar on Peel Street at the time of the incident told a television station that when the vehicle rolled down the street, people began yelling and spilled their drinks everywhere.

Eight people were injured, two of them critically, when a car jumped a curb in the Hong Kong nightlife district of SoHo in Central on a busy Friday night. Photo: Edmond So

“We were left stunned,” she added.

A police source said the driver told investigators she might have forgotten to apply the handbrake after parking the car.

An employment lawyer said that if the helper was working at the time of the incident then the boss could face civil but not criminal liability.



“The employer can be sued by the injured person, because the employer is liable for acts of the employee whilst the employee is acting in the course of employment,” the lawyer said.