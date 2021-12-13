Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 13 months’ jail on Monday for his participation in a banned Tiananmen Square vigil. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 7 others get jail sentences ranging from 4½ to 14 months over banned Tiananmen Square vigil
- The 74-year-old Apple Daily founder, already behind bars, is sentenced to 13 months, while his co-defendants are jailed for up to 14 months each
- The group are the last of 24 to be sentenced for their roles in the 2020 candlelight vigil, which police banned for the first time in 30 years
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
