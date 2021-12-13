Customs has confiscated HK$130 million worth of illicit cigarettes. Photo: Felix Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong authorities seize HK$130 million worth of illegal cigarettes and arrest 3 in biggest bust for 20 years

  • Customs’ seizure of 405 million cigarettes this year, worth HK$1.1 billion in total, is now double the 2020 figure
  • Officials have stepped up operations over festive period to target cigarette smugglers trying to avoid paying duty

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:41pm, 13 Dec, 2021

