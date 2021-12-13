Hong Kong authorities have made their first arrest under a new law criminalising doxxing. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog makes first arrest under new anti-doxxing law

  • The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data says the doxxing was related to a monetary dispute between the suspect and the alleged victim
  • Legal amendments specifically criminalising doxxing took effect in October, and empowered the watchdog to carry out investigations and initiate prosecutions

Topic |   Doxxing and cyberbullying
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 8:59pm, 13 Dec, 2021

