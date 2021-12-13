Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has been sent an intimidating piece of mail containing a razor blade. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sent razor blade in threatening letter delivered to government HQ

  • Threatening package addressed to the chief executive arrives on Monday to the building at the very heart of Hong Kong’s government
  • Chief Executive’s Office condemns the act, saying violence and intimidation will not be tolerated and vowing to bring offenders of all such crimes to justice

Danny Mok
Updated: 8:53pm, 13 Dec, 2021

