The five-member jury returned a unanimous finding of misadventure in the case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee. Photo: Felix Wong
The five-member jury returned a unanimous finding of misadventure in the case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong nurse’s non-standard practice of extubation to blame for death of 83-year-old patient, inquest jury rules

  • Jury returns unanimous finding of misadventure in case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee, with medical experts saying they believe the extubation had brought his condition to an ‘irreversible’ state
  • Nurse Ho Lok-hei was found guilty of unprofessional conduct in 2019 for removing Kay’s catheter when he was sitting on a chair, a position that could lead to venous air embolism

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:57pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The five-member jury returned a unanimous finding of misadventure in the case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee. Photo: Felix Wong
The five-member jury returned a unanimous finding of misadventure in the case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE