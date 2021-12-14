The five-member jury returned a unanimous finding of misadventure in the case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong nurse’s non-standard practice of extubation to blame for death of 83-year-old patient, inquest jury rules
- Jury returns unanimous finding of misadventure in case of retired taxi driver Kay Chee, with medical experts saying they believe the extubation had brought his condition to an ‘irreversible’ state
- Nurse Ho Lok-hei was found guilty of unprofessional conduct in 2019 for removing Kay’s catheter when he was sitting on a chair, a position that could lead to venous air embolism
