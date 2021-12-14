Two Hong Kong cleaning firms are being taken to a tribunal over alleged collusion during their tendering for Housing Authority contracts. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong watchdog takes legal action against 2 cleaning firms for alleged price-fixing when bidding for public housing estate contracts

  • Competition Commission is taking the companies to a tribunal over allegations they colluded during tendering for HK$180 million of Housing Authority contracts
  • ‘Cartel conduct’ can harm livelihoods of ordinary workers and undermines public procurement of services, watchdog chief says

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:28pm, 14 Dec, 2021

