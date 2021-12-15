Next Digital is now subject to a High Court winding up order. Photo: Dickson Lee
Next Digital is now subject to a High Court winding up order. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court orders winding up of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital media group, parent company of Apple Daily

  • High Court makes order after government petitioned to close the 40-year-old company on public interest grounds
  • No objection to the order from Next Digital, parent company of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper

Topic |   Next Digital
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:14am, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Next Digital is now subject to a High Court winding up order. Photo: Dickson Lee
Next Digital is now subject to a High Court winding up order. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE