Next Digital is now subject to a High Court winding up order. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court orders winding up of Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital media group, parent company of Apple Daily
- High Court makes order after government petitioned to close the 40-year-old company on public interest grounds
- No objection to the order from Next Digital, parent company of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper
Topic | Next Digital
Next Digital is now subject to a High Court winding up order. Photo: Dickson Lee