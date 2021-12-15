Police in Hong Kong and Macau have arrested 16 people in connection with credit card fraud in a 10-day joint operation. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, Macau police arrest 16 in connection with credit card fraud during 10-day joint operation
- Five men, two women rounded up in operation across city between December 1 and 10, with police seizing computer, mobile phones and bank cards; nine others in Macau also held
- Arrests made amid 78 per cent rise in deception crimes in Hong Kong this year
