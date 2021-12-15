Hong Kong customs officers with the new sniffer dogs Nicky (from left), Wrangler, Quick and Gasper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs officers with the new sniffer dogs Nicky (from left), Wrangler, Quick and Gasper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs’ 4 detection dogs report for duty to sniff out firearms, illegal goods at airport

  • The Labrador retrievers work with frontline customs officers to find illicit incoming goods at air cargo terminals and air mail centre
  • The dogs are trained to recognise and detect distinctive odours of three particular substances that make up firearms and ammunition

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:11pm, 15 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs officers with the new sniffer dogs Nicky (from left), Wrangler, Quick and Gasper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs officers with the new sniffer dogs Nicky (from left), Wrangler, Quick and Gasper. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE