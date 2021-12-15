The Law Reform Commission recommends permitting lawyers to discuss payment options with clients and tying the amount to the outcome of the case. Photo: Sam Tsang
Let lawyers keep as much as half of arbitration awards to ensure Hong Kong remains hub for dispute resolution, reform body says
- A number of major jurisdictions allow lawyers to link their fees with amount awarded in arbitration cases, but not Hong Kong
- Adding flexibility to the payment structure not only helps the city stay competitive but also allows residents who cannot afford hourly legal fees greater access to justice, experts note
Topic | Law
The Law Reform Commission recommends permitting lawyers to discuss payment options with clients and tying the amount to the outcome of the case. Photo: Sam Tsang