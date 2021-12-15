Firefighters help people to safety after the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay caught fire on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong World Trade Centre fire: diners and workers describe fleeing to roof and turning back from smoke-filled stairways
- Thirteen people injured, while many others were trapped for as long as two hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze
- Due to renovation on lower floors, fire-prevention installations, such as the auto-sprinkler system, manual fire alarm and fire detectors, had been turned off
Topic | Hong Kong fires and safety
