Firefighters help people to safety after the World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay caught fire on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong World Trade Centre fire: diners and workers describe fleeing to roof and turning back from smoke-filled stairways

  • Thirteen people injured, while many others were trapped for as long as two hours while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze
  • Due to renovation on lower floors, fire-prevention installations, such as the auto-sprinkler system, manual fire alarm and fire detectors, had been turned off

Topic |   Hong Kong fires and safety
Clifford LoLo Hoi-yingNadia LamDanny LeeGigi Choy
Clifford Lo, Lo Hoi-ying, Nadia Lam, Danny Lee and Gigi Choy

Updated: 12:11am, 16 Dec, 2021

