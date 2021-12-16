A Hong Kong police officer was arrested for drug possession on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police sergeant arrested after being pulled over, found with 1.9 grams of crack cocaine
- The 46-year-old officer was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession and driving under the influence of an illegal drug on Wednesday
- The sergeant is the fourth city police officer to be arrested in the past month
