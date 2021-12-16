Two people have been charged with incitement for allegedly sharing social media posts encouraging others to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: anti-graft agency charges 2 with inciting others to cast blank ballots in Legislative Council poll
- The prosecutions are the first of their kind since the election law was amended as part of a Beijing-led overhaul aimed at ensuring only ‘patriots’ held power
- The two are accused of sharing a social media post by fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung calling on voters to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s election
