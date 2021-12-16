Two people have been charged with incitement for allegedly sharing social media posts encouraging others to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong
Two people have been charged with incitement for allegedly sharing social media posts encouraging others to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong elections: anti-graft agency charges 2 with inciting others to cast blank ballots in Legislative Council poll

  • The prosecutions are the first of their kind since the election law was amended as part of a Beijing-led overhaul aimed at ensuring only ‘patriots’ held power
  • The two are accused of sharing a social media post by fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung calling on voters to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s election

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:36pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Two people have been charged with incitement for allegedly sharing social media posts encouraging others to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong
Two people have been charged with incitement for allegedly sharing social media posts encouraging others to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE