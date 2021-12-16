Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

South Korean man ‘could have attempted to strangle himself’ a week before death in Hong Kong prison, inquest hears

  • Inquest into Kim Min-ho’s death hears testimony from his then fellow detainee Khaw Kim Sun, who was remanded for murdering his wife and child with a gas-filled yoga ball
  • Khaw testifies he noticed petechiae on Kim’s face and a mark that resembled an abscess on the left side of his neck, days before the latter died on April 16, 2018

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:44pm, 16 Dec, 2021

