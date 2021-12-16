Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang
South Korean man ‘could have attempted to strangle himself’ a week before death in Hong Kong prison, inquest hears
- Inquest into Kim Min-ho’s death hears testimony from his then fellow detainee Khaw Kim Sun, who was remanded for murdering his wife and child with a gas-filled yoga ball
- Khaw testifies he noticed petechiae on Kim’s face and a mark that resembled an abscess on the left side of his neck, days before the latter died on April 16, 2018
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. Photo: Sam Tsang