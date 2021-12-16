Wong Wing-chee has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Celebrity chef Wong Wing-chee, senior executives of Hong Kong-listed companies among 10 arrested over HK$176 million stock market scam

  • Hong Kong, Singapore authorities join forces in unprecedented crackdown against a ‘ramp and dump’ scam with hundreds of victims
  • Renowned chef Wong Wing-chee, 62, accused of pocketing HK$48 million through stock market manipulation

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Cannix Yau and Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:46pm, 16 Dec, 2021

