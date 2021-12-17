Hong Kong police have confiscated HK$51 million worth of illegal drugs, including heroin, crystal meth and cocaine, in an anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police seize HK$51 million worth of drugs, including heroin, arrest 1 in anti-narcotics crackdown

  • Officers intercept suspect, 21, as he leaves a Kwun Tong industrial unit with two boxes, which were found to contain 3.2kg of heroin
  • Another 24kg of heroin, 15kg of crystal meth and 4kg of cocaine also seized from a warehouse in Yuen Long

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:19pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Hong Kong police have confiscated HK$51 million worth of illegal drugs, including heroin, crystal meth and cocaine, in an anti-narcotics operation. Photo: Facebook
