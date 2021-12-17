The District Court also noted the defendant had breached the trust of his then employer. Photo: Warton Li
‘Perverted’ Hong Kong railway worker gets 4½ years’ jail for crime spree including impersonating police officer to solicit porn videos from teens

  • Fong Hung-shun, 36, committed progressively more serious crimes over a two-year period, from taking upskirt videos to sending women demeaning messages and threats
  • He abused his position at MTR Corp to obtain victims’ personal information and contacted them using prepaid SIM cards to cover his tracks, judge says

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:41pm, 17 Dec, 2021

