The District Court heard the defendant had befriended all of his victims at a basketball court near his home. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong ‘exorcist’ jailed for more than 4 years for sexually assaulting five girls aged 12-15

  • Lee Pak-to, 37, had befriended all of his victims, who were from same school, at a basketball court near where he lived, then lured them to his home or a hotel
  • Save for one victim, Lee claimed the girls were possessed and he performed various sex acts on pretext of getting rid of the evil spirits

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:10pm, 17 Dec, 2021

