The District Court heard the defendant had befriended all of his victims at a basketball court near his home. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong ‘exorcist’ jailed for more than 4 years for sexually assaulting five girls aged 12-15
- Lee Pak-to, 37, had befriended all of his victims, who were from same school, at a basketball court near where he lived, then lured them to his home or a hotel
- Save for one victim, Lee claimed the girls were possessed and he performed various sex acts on pretext of getting rid of the evil spirits
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The District Court heard the defendant had befriended all of his victims at a basketball court near his home. Photo: Warton Li