Hong Kong police are on alert ahead of the Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police arrest 2 on suspicion of inciting others to attack government officials ahead of Legislative Council election
- Suspects, aged 22 and 34, accused of posting messages online urging others to attack or murder police and government personnel, damage polling stations and not vote in Sunday’s poll
- Imitation firearm, tactical helmet and gas mask among items seized during operation
