Hong Kong police are on alert ahead of the Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police are on alert ahead of the Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 2 on suspicion of inciting others to attack government officials ahead of Legislative Council election

  • Suspects, aged 22 and 34, accused of posting messages online urging others to attack or murder police and government personnel, damage polling stations and not vote in Sunday’s poll
  • Imitation firearm, tactical helmet and gas mask among items seized during operation

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 7:55pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police are on alert ahead of the Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police are on alert ahead of the Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE