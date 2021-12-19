A Light Rail train collided with an SUV at the intersection of Wu King Road and Wu Shan Road in Tuen Mun on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong driver escapes serious injury in collision with Light Rail train
- Dash cam footage shows the impact of the crash knocking the SUV into – and partially on top of – a pedestrian barrier lining the adjacent pavement
- MTR spokesman confirms the collision took place on route 507, adding video indicates the train was advancing in accordance with the traffic signal at the time
