Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong prosecutors lose appeal against acquittal of media tycoon Jimmy Lai in intimidation case

  • Lai was accused of verbally threatening an Oriental Daily reporter during a 2017 vigil at Victoria Park, but magistrate cleared him of the charge
  • Prosecutors argue magistrate had ‘clearly misdirected herself, misunderstood facts’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:41pm, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE