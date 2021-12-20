Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong prosecutors lose appeal against acquittal of media tycoon Jimmy Lai in intimidation case
- Lai was accused of verbally threatening an Oriental Daily reporter during a 2017 vigil at Victoria Park, but magistrate cleared him of the charge
- Prosecutors argue magistrate had ‘clearly misdirected herself, misunderstood facts’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai is the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: EPA-EFE