Kim Min-ho (in hood) was arrested over the murders of his wife and six-year-old son in January 2018. Photo: David Wong
Suicide verdict over death of South Korean businessman awaiting trial in Hong Kong prison for murders of wife, son
- Kim Min-ho, 43, allegedly murdered his wife, 42, and six-year-old son in January 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel and had been remanded in custody
- He was found dead inside his cell at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre on April 16
