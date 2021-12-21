Officers and firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Ma Yau Tong Village. Photo: NOW TV NEWS
Hong Kong man, 69, fights for life after being set alight in blaze that took over 120 firefighters 3 hours to put out
- Man’s co-tenant is accused of setting victim on fire during dispute in Tseung Kwan O village on Monday night
- Twenty-seven fire engines and four ambulances called to the scene of the blaze, which was upgraded to No 3 alarm and took about 3 hours to extinguish
