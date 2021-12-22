Student Lo Nip-fung, 20, was sentenced to a training centre on Wednesday for a 2020 arson attack on a Hong Kong police station. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong secondary school students sentenced to training centre for 2020 arson attack at police station, assaulting officers
- Tsang Wa-kwan, 19, and Lo Nip-fung, 20, could have faced more than three years’ jail, but District Court judge takes age, remorse, time in remand into account
- The duo’s attack in the early hours of April 1, 2020, left scorch marks on the wall surrounding the precinct as well as its front gate
