Anti-government protesters and riot police clash at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, in November, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s top prosecutor defends colleagues against ‘baseless and biased’ allegations that actions are politically motivated
- Director of Public Prosecutions Maggie Yang uses annual report to urge colleagues not to yield to ‘political, media or public pressure’
- Yang says city’s prosecutors should stand firm and be ‘ministers of justice’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Anti-government protesters and riot police clash at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, in November, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang