Simon Leung is escorted by police officers during a raid on the June 4 museum in September. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security law: 3 months’ jail for former executive member of group behind Tiananmen Square vigil
- Simon Leung, 36, is the first to be found guilty and sentenced for breaching the implementation rules of the Beijing-imposed legislation
- He had previously denied the offence of failing to provide information about activities and members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
Topic | Hong Kong courts
