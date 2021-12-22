Simon Leung is escorted by police officers during a raid on the June 4 museum in September. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security law: 3 months’ jail for former executive member of group behind Tiananmen Square vigil

  • Simon Leung, 36, is the first to be found guilty and sentenced for breaching the implementation rules of the Beijing-imposed legislation
  • He had previously denied the offence of failing to provide information about activities and members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:08pm, 22 Dec, 2021

