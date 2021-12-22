Assistant Principal Immigration Officer Hui Yat-ling holds a press conference to introduce new e-visa application process. Photo: May Tse
Passport stickers to disappear as Hong Kong’s Immigration Department rolls out first phase for ‘e-visas’ with domestic helpers and non-local graduates
- City’s first ‘e-visas’ will be issued next Tuesday to improve efficiency and reduce human contact during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Domestic helpers and non-local graduates first to receive digitised label with new QR code for Immigration Department app
Assistant Principal Immigration Officer Hui Yat-ling holds a press conference to introduce new e-visa application process. Photo: May Tse