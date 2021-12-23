Advertising copywriter Yeung Ying-hei is convicted of three charges at the District Court. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: woman found guilty of 3 charges after tossing stanchion at police from floor above at shopping centre
- District Court rules advertising copywriter Yeung Ying-hei, 36, intended to incapacitate officers when she hurled the stanchion from the third to second floor in Times Square on July 1, 2020
- Judge Stanley Chan notes that Yeung had put on gloves before throwing the stanchion to ‘make sure no fingerprints would be left’ on the object
