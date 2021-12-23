The arrested men were aged between 22 and 52. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 4 arrested over Facebook, Telegram calls for violent ‘Christmas Eve revolution’

  • Suspects said to have used social media to encourage others to occupy roads, raid shops and attack police officers in Hong Kong
  • Incitement offences they are accused of relate to causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and unauthorised assemblies

Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 11:48pm, 23 Dec, 2021

