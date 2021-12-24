Lau Siu-fan (right) and her elder sister meet the press outside Kowloon City Court after Friday’s verdict. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong court rebukes ‘dishonest’ police officers over arrest of pregnant woman for obstruction
- Magistrate clears 44-year-old woman, who gave birth within days of bungled search, of obstructing a public officer following a trial
- One of the arresting officers called her ‘fatty’ and accused her of feigning pregnancy, trial heard
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Lau Siu-fan (right) and her elder sister meet the press outside Kowloon City Court after Friday’s verdict. Photo: Brian Wong