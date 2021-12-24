The haul customs uncovered on Thursday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs seizes 420 million illicit cigarettes with market value of HK$1.2 billion, more than doubling yearly haul

  • Seizures included haul of 20.8 million cigarettes, worth HK$57 million, netted in a raid on container yard in Yuen Long on Thursday
  • Investigators suspect syndicates planned to use the cigarettes to replenish supplies for Hong Kong’s black market

Updated: 9:46pm, 24 Dec, 2021

