Hong Kong is seeing an alarming trend of younger drug users. Photo: Shutterstock
What happens when you do drugs: rehabilitating addicts share dark tales, warn Hongkongers to beware amid Christmas merrymaking

  • From toilet woes to broken families and dreams, four long-time drug addicts sound a sober warning to young thrill-seekers
  • Number of drug users aged under 21 in first three-quarters of year surged nearly 80 per cent from same period in 2020

Sammy Heung
Updated: 10:55am, 25 Dec, 2021

