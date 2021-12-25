One of the convenience stores where the alleged robbery occurred. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest man, 26, suspected of robbing convenience store by forcing staff at knifepoint to transfer money to e-wallet

  • Police say suspect had targeted two stores on same night, but only succeeded at one, after being scared off by employee’s shouts in first attempt
  • He was later arrested in a Tsuen Wan hotel and charged with two counts of robbery

Cannix Yau
Updated: 1:29pm, 25 Dec, 2021

